Plans look set for extensions at specialist school in Llandudno

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

Two extensions could be built at a Llandudno special school, if planning permission is granted at a committee next week.

Conwy’s planning committee will debate an application from Ysgol y Gogarth on Nant y Gamar Road, Craig y Don, which is seeking to build additional teaching and dining accommodation.

The application has been submitted by Conwy to its own planning department, relating to an ‘area of hardstanding and amenity grassland’, with officers recommending conditional approval.

The first extension would be to the north-west of the main school building, measuring approximately 10.5m in height and 18.5m in length.

The second two-storey extension is proposed to the north-east elevation of the main school building, measuring approximately 10.5m in height and 28m in length.

The proposed extensions will use materials matching the existing building.

The north-east extension will provide additional classrooms and ancillary toilets, storerooms, and calming rooms.

This extension, the school claim, will prevent the need to use temporary cabin classrooms, which will be removed so the land can be reinstated as play areas.

The north-west extension will enlarge the dining room, which the school say is currently inadequate for the number of pupils, providing an additional classroom and therapy room on the first floor.

The council has received two objection letters from residents.

The residents have cited insufficient parking provision, traffic safety, and speeding vehicles as reasons to refuse.

Residents have also claimed there is limited parking provision, complaining of school staff, cars, and minibuses dropping off or picking up on Nant y Gamar Road, St Margaret’s Drive, and Roumania Drive.

Llandudno Town Council has recommended the application for approval.

The application will be debated at a planning committee meeting at Bodlondeb next Wednesday 11 December.

