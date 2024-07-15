Plans opposed for ‘eyesore’ 5G mast on residential street

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Residents of a residential tree-lined road are unhappy with plans which could see a 20-metre 5G mobile phone mast installed opposite their houses.

Opponents of the proposed project in the St Julians area of Newport have described the mast as an “eyesore”.

WHP Telecoms has applied for planning permission for the new mast on behalf of Cornerstone, described as “the UK’s leading mobile infrastructure services company”.

If approved, the mast will be set up on land along St Julian’s Road, opposite the junction with Norfolk Road.

Documents submitted to Newport City Council show the “radio base station” will provide “the latest upgraded 4G and new 5G technologies”.

Investment in 5G “will bring faster, more responsive and more reliable connections than ever before”, according to a report submitted by Cornerstone.

‘Predominantly residential’

The firm acknowledges the proposed mast site is “predominantly residential” and said there is “very little in the way of commercial or business premises that would otherwise be considered as suitable locations” in the area.

Trees that line St Julian’s Road contribute to “minimising the views [of the proposed mast] from adjacent residential properties”, the firm claimed, adding it had chosen “the least intrusive location that meets the network demands in the area”.

But some local residents have already made their feelings known about the project.

One objector, who council documents describe as living in St Julian’s Road, said they opposed a mast “on the grounds of it ruining the environment and causing an unsightly eyesore”.

Another objector also called the proposed mast an “eyesore” and alleged it “will certainly cause house prices in the area to drop”.

The application is currently out for consultation, and can be viewed on the Newport City Council website under reference 24/0536.

