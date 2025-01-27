Plans revealed for new food hall in Cardiff

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Developers behind some of Wales’ most popular food markets want to bring a new food hall to some of Cardiff’s historic arcades.

Loft Co’s plans for a food hall at Castle Quarter Arcades include proposals for 12 independent street food traders, restaurants, event spaces and a wedding venue.

The firm, which is also behind the Goodsheds (Barry), Newport Market and Albert Hall (Swansea) redevelopments, said it was committed to preserving the Grade II listed Castle Quarter Arcades which have been a part of Cardiff’s retail heritage since the 1880s.

HYS Food Hall, as the scheme is being called, is expected to open in late 2025 according to the developers.

Proud

Managing director of Loft Co, Simon Baston, said: “We are incredibly proud to bring Cardiff’s largest food hall, and to do so in such an iconic location.

“Cardiff is one of the UK’s fastest-growing core cities, and as our own capital city, this project is particularly close to us.

“This project is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the best of Cardiff’s heritage while creating something completely new and exciting for the city.

“We’ve seen how food halls have revitalised towns and cities across Wales, and we can’t wait to see the positive impact this development will have in Cardiff.

“This will be a landmark project for Loft Co and, we hope, a huge asset for the people of Cardiff.”

Proposals for the food hall are as follows:

⦁ 600 covers across two floors, with spacious seating areas

⦁ 12 independent street food traders, showcasing a diverse range of cuisines

⦁ Concept restaurants, combining bespoke dining areas with menus tailored to the food hall

⦁ Event Spaces, for private dining, celebrations, workshops, pop-ups, meetings, in stunning unique spaces

⦁ Wedding Venue, an alternative wedding celebration and private event space in the centre of Cardiff

Loft Co is working on the project alongside Mansford, the owners of Castle Quarter; Holmes Property Partners; Tandem Property Management; and EJ Hales.

EJ Hales has also played a part in co-ordinating the acquisition process.

Iconic

Partner of Mansford, Charles H Knight, said: “Since acquiring the iconic and stunning Castle Quarter arcades, we have had a very clear vision as to how to improve the leisure and retail experience for not only the local population but also the significant tourist business attracted to Cardiff.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Loft Co and their food hall operation to the Castle Quarter and are impressed that they share the same vision for the arcades.

“The letting to Loft Co comes off the back of significant recent leasing activity at Castle Quarter with leisure occupiers including Gin and Juice, Barkers Tea, Pasture, Parallel, Maison De Boeuf, The Welsh House and Temple bar all trading successfully and strengthening this location as the prime food and beverage location in Cardiff’.”

