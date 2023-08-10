Plans revealed for state of the art skate park in south Wales

Plans have been revealed today for a new state of the art skate park development in Merthyr Tydfil town centre.

Set to replace the existing facility at Merthyr Tydfil Leisure Village, the skate park will be situated adjacent to Merthyr Tydfil Leisure Centre — which is currently being refurbished with the aim of opening the pools in autumn 2023.

Expected to open in 2024, the skate park development is a joint initiative led by Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council and Wellbeing Merthyr thanks to funding from the Council and the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns initiative.

Artists’ impressions showcase the proposed location of the new skate park, which also includes public realm improvements planned for the wider development — including the addition of park benches, flower beds and other greenery.

Integrated into the existing landscape, the facility will embrace the existing pedestrian thoroughfare which connects the leisure village to Merthyr Tydfil town centre.

Bringing the skate park closer to the Leisure Centre will make it a safer space for all users — while aligning it directly to existing leisure facilities, from the Bowls Club to the Gol Centre.

The expertly designed concrete skate park promises to be a hub for budding skateboarders, BMX riders, and scooter enthusiasts alike — with its cutting-edge facilities way exceeding the size and scope of the existing park.

The proposed development marks a milestone in the Council’s town centre masterplan — which was designed to transform Merthyr Tydfil into the tourism capital of the Valleys by 2035, while offering facilities which will drive positive change and enrich the daily lives of residents.

Feedback

As part of the project’s consultation phase, Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council is inviting residents to provide feedback on the proposed development, via a short digital survey.

Alternatively, feedback can be provided by emailing: CRF@merthyr.gov.uk.

Leader of Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council, Cllr Geraint Thomas, said: “We are thrilled to unveil our ambitious plans for the new skate park.

“With a focus on creating a vibrant and inclusive space, we hope that the new park will help to foster a sense of community pride while nurturing young talent and promoting an active lifestyle for families.

“However, we would love to hear from Merthyr Tydfil residents as we shape the final plans. By sharing your thoughts and ideas, together we will ensure that the skate park becomes a beloved landmark for generations to come.”

