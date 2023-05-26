Plans revealed to renovate historic market place

Ted Peskett – Local Democracy Reporter

A multi million pound plan to renovate a historic market in Cardiff includes proposals for new ground floor seated area and major restoration works.

Cardiff Council’s plans for the Grade II* listed Central Market on St Mary Street are subject to funding being successful and planning permission being granted.

The market will remain open if the plans are approved, with some traders being relocated to nearby accommodation on a temporary short-term basis.

Cardiff Council’s cabinet member for investment and development, Cllr Russell Goodway, said: “Customers have been visiting Cardiff Market for more than a century and our extensive renovation plans aim to ensure a viable and sustainable future for the building, preserve and enhance its heritage, and ensure it remains the bustling heart of the city centre for many years to come.”

The council’s plans include:

The restoration of the Trinity Street and St Mary Street entrances

Restoration of the roof, original windows and external elevations

Replacement of glazing and tiles

Restoration of the market interior, including improvements to the historic stalls

Removal of a 1960s ‘false floor’ at the Trinity St entrance to reveal the original design

Roof-mounted solar panels, and integrated battery storage

Repairs to the H.Samuel market clock

A new 70-seat eating area on the ground floor

A new activity and education room

Drainage improvementsThe installation of energy-efficient LED lighting

Cenrtral Market was opened in 1891 and attracts more than 2.2 million visitors a year.

It is home to 61 independent businesses including traditional greengrocers, butchers and fishmongers, street food stalls, artisan producers, clothing, music and hardware stalls.

If successful, the works are currently expected to begin in Summer 2024 and take approximately two years to complete.

