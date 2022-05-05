Plans submitted for £30 million logistics warehouse

Saul Cooke-Black, local democracy reporter

Plans to build a logistics warehouse which could create 300 jobs have been lodged with Monmouthshire council.

Developers Cubex have proposed the development on land to the west of Wales 1 Business Park, and off Magor Road, on a greenfield site in Magor.

The Bristol-based developer announced in January that it had bought the site, with plans to develop a 160,000 sq.ft logistics unit which will have a gross development value of £30 million.

A planning application says the development will create 300 full-time equivalent jobs.

“The development will help to promote and support employment growth and stimulate economic regeneration to the area, cohesive with regional and local aspirations,” a design and access statement says.

“It is anticipated that the development will act as a catalyst for further regeneration to create a number of new jobs and inject much needed investment into the local community.”

Under the plans, the facility will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all year round.

As well as the warehouse, which will have an internal floor area of 13,471m², the facility will also provide 929m² of two-storey office accommodation.

The plans also include 165 parking spaces, including 34 which will have electric vehicle charging points, as well as 40 covered cycling spaces in a shelter.

A new access for vehicles to enter the site will be created off Magor Road, with barriers at the main entrance designed to manage the flow of traffic.

Pedestrian and cycle access to the site has also been incorporated into the scheme, with the plans encouraging people to travel to the site by means other than car.

Magor with Undy Community Council has raised questions about the impact of the development on traffic on local roads, as well as the access arrangements to the site from the M4.

Welsh Government

The Welsh Government has also said the plans should avoid interference with the M4 and its “soft estate”.

In response, Cubex said the warehouse will be set back more than eight metres from the site’s boundary with the M4, avoiding any potential for undermining its stability.

The applicants also said a traffic assessment concluded the B4245 has “sufficient capacity” to avoid any “adverse impacts” from the development.

A design and access statement says the plans aim to provide “an attractive, contemporary and cohesive design” and represent “a substantial investment to the area”.

Monmouthshire council will assess the plans in the coming months.

