Plans submitted for arts centre in historic market hall

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

Plans for an arts centre in a former market hall which was last used as a homeless shelter have been submitted.

A petition had called for the reinstatement of the night shelter that was based in Monmouth’s 185-year-old Market Hall building in Priory Street that was also home to Monmouth Museum.

Monmouthshire County Council’s cabinet member said in September the grade II listed building was unsuitable for homeless accommodation and earlier in November Councillor Paul Griffiths confirmed the building had been let with a change of use planning application to be submitted.

That application has now been made to the planning department and shows it is planned to use the building as an arts centre including a cafe/bar on the ground floor.

It’s planned to use the first floor for studios for art, photography and music while there would also be an events space for music and comedy performances and yoga as well as health and art activities and private functions with a bar.

Live music

Live music events have already been held in the upstairs to test sound levels and a report submitted with the application stated there has been “no negative feedback” from residential neighbours.

A platform lift would also be provided for disabled access to the first floor and a toilet and shower would also be provided on the first floor.

The application is to use former offices, known as suites A and B, which are a modern 1960s extension to the back of the building and overlook the river Monnow.

The Market Hall housed the Monmouth Museum until the 2020 Covid pandemic but in June 2021 Monmouthshire council’s then Conservative cabinet agreed the museum should be relocated to the nearby Shire Hall. The Market Hall has since been used for storage for the museum.

The facade of the Bath stone Market Hall is in the Greek Revival style, with an eleven-bay Doric arcade, with a Welsh slate roof.

Destroyed

The original upper floor was completely destroyed by fire in 1936 and the building then modernised in 1968/69.

No works to the outside of the building are planned with the only alterations internal. No parking will be provided but the intention is customers use nearby car parks and the application says evening events won’t be large enough to “negatively impact” them.

Welsh historic buildings body Cadw has said it has no objections.

It is expected the new use will create three full-time jobs and an additional three part-time roles on top of two existing part-time employees.

The plans for the arts centre have been submitted by Huw Lloyd-Jones of Sonicbond Promotions Limited which has given its address as the Old Market Hall, Priory Street. He will also base his design and photography studio in the Market Hall.

The firm formed in 2015 to promote the Summer’s End and Winter’s End progressive rock festivals at Chepstow Drill Hall, which business partners Mr Lloyd-Jones and Stephen Lambe, who is also the managing director of specialist musc books publishing company, have run since, starting in Gloucester, in 2005.

The festivals are described as “niche events” attracting around 200 people a day for two evenings and two full days.

The application states there has been consultation with the museum, an antiques shop opposite and a Chinese takeaway also based in the building.

Mr Lloyd-Jones states on the form: “Everyone we have spoken to to-date have been nothing but supportive.”

The application is being considered and a separate application will be made for the installation of three CCTV cameras to the exterior of the building “for public and staff safety”.

