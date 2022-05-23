Plans submitted for five hobbit-style holiday lets in the Conwy Valley

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

Developers GJ and CW have applied to Conwy County Council for planning permission to allow holiday accommodation on land at Ty Mawr Cae Sgubor.

Architect drawings depicting holiday boltholes could soon attract tourists wanting to enjoy the stunning views of the North Wales landscape.

The drawings submitted to Conwy County Council’s planning department portray hobbit-like burrows, offering stunning panoramic views of the Conwy Valley.

The planning application for five holiday units built into the sloped land at Eglwysbach has now been registered by Conwy County Council’s planning department.

The developers hope to capitalise on the area’s stunning views and the site being a short drive from both the Carneddau Mountains and the Snowdonia National Park.

The land proposed for development is just over 10 miles from Betws y Coed and seven from historic Conwy, meaning it’s an attractive site for tourist accommodation.

Agricultural use

The land at Ty Mawr Cae Sgubor is currently listed for agricultural use, but developers GJ and CW have applied for a change of use to allow the holiday accommodation.

As well as the five units, the developer wants to include vehicle access, internal access roads, parking areas, engineering works, and landscaping.

The buildings are described as being trench-wrapped and fair-faced in-situ concrete and include skylights. The doors will be aluminum with a timber front door and surround.

Inside the buildings appear to be furnished with modern fixtures and fittings.

The application says the site would create three full-time jobs and one part-time position.

But the developer plans to use a private sewage treatment, and Welsh Water has said the applicant must first contact Natural Resources Wales as part of the consultation process.

The planning application will be debated at a future planning committee meeting before a decision is made.

Anyone who wants to discuss the planning application can contact Liz Wood at Conwy County Council on 01492 575227.

For more information or to comment in favour or against the application, visit

