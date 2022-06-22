Plans submitted for large solar farm near Wrexham Industrial Estate

Liam Randall, local democracy reporter

Plans have been submitted which could see a large new solar farm created near Wrexham Industrial Estate.

Novus Renewable Services Limited has applied to build a solar park and battery storage facility on approximately 14 hectares of agricultural land at Cefn Park.

The renewable energy company said the facility off Cefn Road would be capable of generating 9.9 MWp (megawatt peak) of electricity.

Some of the electricity created would be used to power the nearby Five Fords Wastewater Treatment Works.

Meanwhile, the battery storage facility would be used to store electricity from the National Grid to release it at times of high demand.

The firm said the proposals would help to reduce carbon emissions in the area after Wrexham Council declared a climate emergency in September 2019.

Public benefit

In a planning statement put forward to the local authority, agents acting on the company’s behalf said: “The proposed solar farm would have significant public benefits through the decarbonisation of a public utility.

“The battery storage facility would maximise efficiency between the solar generation and the supply through the private wire and otherwise provide resilience to the grid.

“Only a very small proportion of high-grade agricultural land may be affected, however, no soils would be permanently lost from the site and an agricultural use, in the form of sheep grazing will be able to continue.

“It has been demonstrated that the development would have a minimal impact upon the character and appearance of the landscape, would not result in harm to protected species or habitats and it would not be harmful to the amenities of those living near to the site. It would provide economic and environmental benefits.

“At a time when there is a climate emergency, an energy price crisis and as Wales looks towards a green recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic, it is of key importance that renewable energy developments are encouraged, promoted and delivered swiftly.”

Last year, the same firm applied to create a solar farm with more than 10,000 panels near the former Maelor gas works in Marchwiel.

A decision will be made on the latest proposals by the council at a later date.

