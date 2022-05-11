Plans submitted for restoration of historic Penarth Yacht Club

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

A historic building in Penarth dating back to the 1880s could be set for a restoration project.

Plans to restore Penarth Yacht Club on Cliff Hill have been submitted to Vale of Glamorgan Council.

The proposal includes plans to remove the false ceilings and ventilation ducts installed in the 1970s and 80s and restore the historic ceilings, beams and windows.

The planning application also includes plans to install insulation in the ceilings and replace the ceiling lighting.

A Heritage Impact Assessment (HIA) attached to the planning application says the restoration is needed due to the damaged state of the false ceilings and the deterioration of the original ceilings and beams.

Three options were considered before an application was made, including leaving the building as it was, replacing the false ceilings with new ceilings and removing the false ceilings and restoring the original elements. The HIA states that the third option was favoured by members as the original features can be “exposed and enjoyed for generations to come”.

The false ceilings and steel ventilation ducts being removed are in the main deck, quarterdeck and snooker room. The HIA accepted that the proposal would “cause some damage to the original fabric of the building” if approved, with the loss of limited areas of original lath and plaster.

Restored

However, the HIA claims that the areas proposed for removal are already damaged and, where possible, the plans permit retention of extensive areas of lath and plaster.

It is also hoped that exposing the original ceilings, beams and windows will allow them to be sympathetically restored.

It is the first time that these features would be made accessible in 40 years.

It is also hoped that by allowing regular inspection and routine maintenance in this way the maximum lifespan of the original features will be permitted.

According to the HIA, the original clubhouse was built in three stages, with the first part – the north wing, which is now the two rowing houses – being constructed “sometime before 1884”.

The second stage was built soon afterwards and the third, which was the southern wing, was completed in 1896.

