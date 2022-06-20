Plans submitted for student accommodation complex next to Wrexham AFC’s Racecourse ground

Liam Randall, local democracy reporter

Detailed plans have been revealed for a new student apartment complex in Wrexham with almost 200 bedrooms.

Wrexham Glyndwr University was given permission in July 2019 to create a new accommodation block on Crispin Lane.

The site is located next to the university’s existing student flats at the Wrexham Village development, which were built on the car park of Wrexham AFC’s Racecourse Ground.

A reserved matters application has now been submitted to Wrexham Council to seek approval for the proposed layout, scale and appearance of the building, as well as landscaping and access arrangements.

The scheme forms part of the university’s Campus 2025 programme, which will see it spend an estimated £60 million on redeveloping its main campus on Mold Road.

Seven storeys high

Documents put forward to the local authority show the new accommodation building would be seven storeys high, with a total of 197 bedrooms.

In a statement included as part of the proposals, the university said: “The proposed external footprint of the building is almost identical to the 2018 consented scheme with a ‘T’ shaped arrangement aligning with phase one on the Crispin Lane frontage.

“The proposed building footprint has also been developed mindful of the legal requirement for a right of access to the Racecourse Ground stand to the south of the site.

“A hard surfaced service access route has been provided that also serves as a direct pedestrian / cycle route for students accessing the city centre.

“Student apartment arrangements are as the 2018 consent with 14 accessible bedrooms distributed equally across all levels.

“In addition to accessible bedrooms, there are seven studio apartments also equally distributed across all levels.”

The university said access to the site would be provided via the existing entrance to the other student flats at Wrexham Village.

Improvements to the junction between Crispin Lane and Mold Road are still being discussed as Wrexham AFC’s plans for a 5,500-capacity stand at the Kop end of the Racecourse Ground will also need to be considered.

A total of 12 parking spaces have been set aside for the apartments, along with internal cycle parking facilities and an enlarged bin storage area.

A decision is expected to be made on the proposals by the council at a later date.

