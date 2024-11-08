Plans submitted for Tata’s new electric arc furnace

Lewis Smith Local Democracy Reporter

A planning application has been submitted by Tata Steel for a new £1.25 billion electric arc furnace to be built at the Port Talbot steelworks site.

The proposal was handed in to Neath Port Talbot Council’s planning department in November, and came after the site’s blast furnaces were closed in September of 2024 with over 2,000 jobs lost as a result.

If approved, the move could see the creation of a 3.2 million tonne capacity electric arc furnace in Port Talbot over the coming years, with a contract already signed by Italian firm Tenova to build it.

Melting

While the closure of the blast furnaces will mean that no “virgin steel” created from scratch can be made at the site moving forward, plans say the new electric arc furnace will have a capacity for 3 million tonnes of steel each year through melting scrap steel.

They added that once operational, the new electric furnace would reduce the site’s steel-making carbon emissions by 90% which is the equivalent to five million tonnes of CO₂ a year.

Speaking after the plans were submitted, Rajesh Nair, CEO of Tata Steel UK, said: “We’re delighted to have now submitted our planning application for Electric Arc Furnace-based steelmaking at Port Talbot, and I would like to thank all those many people who have engaged with us to date.”

Future

Business and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds added: “This marks another important step towards a bright, long-term future for steelmaking in south Wales, and builds on the improved deal for Port Talbot’s transition this government has agreed with Tata Steel.

“It’s great to see these plans moving forward at pace as we continue working to decarbonise the steel sector. Our upcoming Steel Strategy, backed by up to £2.5 billion funding, will help drive this progress even further.”

Neath Port Talbot Council will now conduct its own review and consultation on the proposed project, with a decision expected to be made in early 2025 and a potential completion date anticipated for 2027.

