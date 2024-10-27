Plans submitted for ‘transformational’ town centre development

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

A local authority has revealed plans for a transformational project that could see a popular theatre remodelled alongside a refurbishment of the surrounding area.

The proposals, which were submitted in October, could see a UK Government-backed £15 million scheme update Port Talbot’s Civic Square as well as the adjacent Princess Royal Theatre.

Upgrades

If given the go-ahead, the plans would include remodelling and refurbishment work at the popular Princess Royal Theatre as well as replacing existing surfaces with new, more modern, durable and attractive materials.

The project has been designed by the local council with the aim of making the square more “vibrant, attractive and functional as well as being a safe community space”, with the proposed works set to be carried out in seven phases. It will also include features such as new seating, rain gardens, and significantly improved green spaces.

Aims

A council spokesperson said: “The proposed work on the Princess Royal Theatre would focus on improving customer experience by creating a stronger identity, improving facilities such as cafés, while increasing accessibility and diversifying and expanding its commercial offer to appeal to a wider audience.

“It is hoped a combination of remodelling, refurbishment and extension will enable these aspirations with outcomes including a large amount of cultural space being improved with new cultural spaces created.

“The proposed Civic Square and Princess Royal Theatre refurbishment schemes received funding in 2023 of £15m from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.”

They added that a part of the £15 million funding was also earmarked for a scheme to create new green infrastructure with play and family areas alongside the River Afan based a short distance from Civic Square.

The plans for the scheme will now go before the council’s planning department for a decision in the coming months. If approved, they say work could start in February 2025 with completion anticipated for early 2026.

