Plans submitted for upgrade and refurbishment of historic pub

Elgan Hearn, local democracy reorter

Planning applications have been lodged with Powys County Council to upgrade and refurbish parts of a historic pub in the middle of Welshpool.

The origins of the Grade II listed Talbot Inn on Welshpool High Street could go back as far as the late 16th century.

Owners, Admiral Taverns have submitted a full planning and listed building consent application for a number of changes they want to make at the pub.

Admiral Taverns want to make minor external and internal changes that well form a new escape route from the first floor flat, out into the rear yard.

Other changes include refurbishing the games room at the back for the building, make repairs to the roof and cosmetic work to the pub and toilets.

The Corner House

The pub was expanded and “increased in height” during the 18th century and was once known as “The Corner House.”

Agent, Newman Gauge explained the proposal in a design and heritage statement.

Newman Gauge said: “The owners have considered the impact of development on the exterior fabric and interior of the listed building, which are recognised as essential elements of its character.

“The impact of the new proposed works are required to maintain the premises and provide safe egress from the property from the accommodation and does not harm the heritage asset’s significance, character and setting.

“In terms of sustaining or enhancing the asset, the proposed does not harm the structure of the building or remove any heritage assets.”

Planners are expected to decide both applications by June 17.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

