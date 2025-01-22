Plans submitted to convert business unit into eye clinic

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

Public Health Wales has submitted an application to covert a business unit into an eye test clinic.

Plans have been lodged with Cyngor Gwynedd to change the use of the unit at Parc Menai in Bangor.

According to planning documents, it is part of a bid to “economically improve” the provision of the service in Gwynedd.

The planning submission concerns Unit 10, at Chestnut Court (Llys Castan) and if approved could see the use of two rooms as an eye clinic and related office.

The plans state: “The applicant currently uses Unit 10 for office purposes, but would like to extend its operation to include the use of the building as a health clinic for administering eye tests.”

Semi-detached office

The application site is a ground floor semi-detached office space situated within the Parc Menai business park near Bangor.

The application adds: “This is a modern development comprising offices with access provided by the North Wales Expressway (A55).

“The business park is served by good local and national transport links provided by Bangor railway station, bus stops on Ffordd y Parc less than 100m from the site and regional links from the A55 to North Wales and beyond.

“Therefore, Parc Menai is both sustainable and convenient for commuting and public transport access.

“The site is currently occupied by the applicant Public Heath Wales, for general business use as offices.

“The applicant is seeking to economically improve the health services offered in the area by providing eye tests from this existing NHS location which they already rent and can be easily adapted.

“It is expected that there will be no impact on the surrounding amenity/character as the new proposed use will produce no greater noise or disturbance than any other office-based activities under the current B1 business use.”

It adds: “The applicant requires this change, to allow the economical creation of a new health clinic in order to be able to administer eye tests at this site, thus avoiding the unnecessary costs associated with renting new additional premises.

“No medical procedures will be carried out beyond administering eye drops and the like.

“There are no external works required to facilitate the development although minor internal works are required to convert the building.

“Internal changes for the unit are limited to creating two clinic rooms from a single room currently divided by a folding dividing wall and the creation of a small waiting area.”

