Plans submitted to convert pub empty for 8 years into flats

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Plans have been submitted to transform a long-vacant pub in the Llynfi Valley town of Maesteg into much needed residential housing that could house a number of families.

The proposed project focuses on the former Victoria pub, located on Commercial Street near the town centre.

This historic site has remained unused for over eight years, and developers now aim to revitalize it by converting it into multiple accommodation units.

Proposals

According to the application submitted to the local authority by ST Planning, the two-storey red brick building is set to be reconfigured into seven residential units.

These will consist of two two-bedroom apartments and five one-bedroom apartments, with the design also incorporating a bin storage area and a cycle provision for residents.

Notably, the developers do not plan any significant changes to the external structure of the building. The existing layout will remain largely intact, maintaining the architectural character of the site.

In their application, the developers emphasize the potential positive impact of the project on Maesteg’s town centre.

Given the current poor condition of the building, they argue that the redevelopment will enhance the visual appearance of the area and contribute to the regeneration of the town.

Regeneration

The reuse of the former pub is particularly significant because it sits within a Conservation Area, where vacant and deteriorating buildings can negatively affect the local environment, by repurposing the site, the project is seen as a step toward addressing these concerns.

The redevelopment of the Victoria pub is intended to be part of a broader push by the local council to revitalize town centres across the Bridgend County Borough.

Other ongoing projects include the Maesteg town hall redevelopment and plans for a new college in Bridgend.

The council has been actively seeking solutions for bringing vacant properties back into use, and this application aligns with those efforts.

The proposal is now in the hands of Bridgend Council’s development control department, which will make a final decision in the coming months.

If approved, the project will breathe new life into a building that has long been an eyesore in the heart of Maesteg, contributing to the ongoing regeneration of the town.

