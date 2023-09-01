Plans submitted to increase surgical capacity at Llandudno Hospital

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

More surgical procedures could be carried out at Llandudno Hospital if expansion plans are approved.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has submitted two planning applications to Conwy’s planning department for the general hospital on Hospital Road.

If the plans get the go-head, existing operating theatres will be extended and the health board will build new theatres, together with ancillary accommodation for staff.

An extension to the existing X-ray department will also see services potentially improved, providing extended X-ray facilities with mammography rooms.

The work also involves some demolition to both the existing theatres and storage rooms.

An extension to the existing Aberconwy Ward will provide two low-voltage electrical switch rooms.

The plans also include external landscaping and lighting, as well as wayfinding and road markings to form a new drop-off area and parking.

Surgical capacity

Adele Gittoes, interim executive director of operations at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “We are exploring the possibility of building additional operating theatres at Llandudno Hospital to develop more surgical capacity.

“A business case is currently being finalised for consideration by the Autumn Board and, if approved, submitted to the Welsh Government.”

The plans are set to be debated by councillors at a future Conwy County Council planning committee meeting.

