Plans submitted to install solar panels on historic miner’s welfare building

Liam Randall, local democracy reporter

Plans to install solar panels on a historic miner’s welfare building will help it to remain open, it’s been claimed.

An application has been submitted to Wrexham Council to put photovoltaic panels on the roof of the Llay Miners’ Welfare Institute.

The village of Llay has a long-standing association with the coal mining industry, with Llay Main Colliery once being the largest pit in Wales.

The colliery was a major employer in the area until it closed in March 1966 after 44 years of productions.

The miners’ welfare building on Llay New Road was built between 1929-31, with mine workers contributing towards the costs.

Running costs

It’s now proposed that solar panels will be put in place on the roof of the Grade II-listed structure to assist in reducing running costs.

A planning document lodged with the local authority states: “The proposed project has been put together to maintain and enhance the character and heritage value of this important local building.

“The proposed alterations are needed in order to rejuvenate the premises and allow it to provide the level of service that befits its prominent and historic position in the town.

“The use of photovoltaic panels has been positioned to reduce the impact on the historic building whilst providing a renewable energy source to help reduce the cost of running the building.

“They have been positioned to best encapsulate the sunlight and also on the modern extension of the building.”

The statement adds: “In summary, the use of these panels is imperative in maintaining a sustainable business model moving forward.

“By doing so, the historic building can remain open and serve the people of Llay as well as provide a space to remember the coal miners to which is important to the local people.”

Comments on the application can be submitted via the council’s website, with a decision expected at a later date.

