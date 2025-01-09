Plans submitted to reopen disused Victorian tunnel to pedestrians and cyclists

Anthony Lewis

Plans for the “first steps” of a major project to re-open a Victorian tunnel and turn it into Europe’s longest walking and cycling tunnel have been submitted.

An application has been submitted by The Rhondda Tunnel Society to Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council for the excavation of land to expose the Blaencwm portal of the tunnel in what is being called the initial phase of the project.

A planning statement submitted with the application said: “The Rhondda Tunnel Society is dedicated to re-opening the disused Rhondda Tunnel, transforming it into a walking and cycling path that will reconnect the Rhondda and Afan Valleys.

“Spanning nearly two miles, the restored tunnel would become Europe’s longest walking and cycling tunnel.”

The application site is located to the west of the village of Blaencwm in the north of Rhondda Cynon Taf, north-west of a bus turning area at Michael’s Road.

Initial phase

The statement said that this planning application represented the initial phase of the project, focusing on the re-exposure of the Blaencwm portal and the associated former cutting.

It said: “The proposals are considered to mark the first steps in the long term, strategic objective of unlocking the Rhondda Tunnel, to allow for pedestrian and cycle access between the Rhondda and Aber Valleys.”

The planning statement said that the tunnel was currently owned by the Department for Transport and managed by Highways England, and ownership rules prevented it from being re-opened without ownership being transferred to another suitable body.

It added that a detailed examination of the tunnel and its structural integrity was conducted in 2018, which identified that the tunnel was in excellent condition, barring some sections which required repair work.

The proposed works involve excavating infill material to reveal the portal, with the excavated material relocated to a plateau south of the site.

It said: “Re-opening the portal will enable detailed structural investigations to inform the subsequent stages of this transformative project.”

Cycle route

It added: “The opening up of the tunnel’s entrance portal as part of this application, would contribute to the eventual development of a safe, secure cycle route through the Rhondda Tunnel in the long-term, connecting the Rhondda Valley with the Aber Valley.”

In total, it is proposed to remove (excavate) a total of 8,000 cubic metres worth of spoil which will be placed on an area of grassland with areas of bare

ground, scrub, and scattered (poor quality) trees and shrubbery and it is not considered to be visible by the public.

This spoil area will be left to regenerate naturally, with the possibility of it requiring some seeding with a neutral grass mix in order to allow for it to regenerate naturally with native species over time.

The proposals are considered to result in the temporary loss of grassland, with any removed trees to be replaced with higher quality trees of the same (or similar) species.

A range of measures aimed at mitigating and enhancing the local landscape and biodiversity are proposed including tree planting, landscape management, compliance with root protection zones, seasonal removal of vegetation outsidebird nesting season and safe and secure covering of excavations with means of escape for mammals.

The Rhondda Tunnel was built by Rhondda and Swansea Bay Railway, with works starting in June, 1885, and the tunnel opened in July, 1890.

The tunnel was closed temporarily in February, 1968, and was closed permanently in December, 1970 when the Ministry of Transport announced the withdrawal of passenger services at the tunnel due to the cost of repair.

By this time, coal mining in the upper Rhondda Fawr had largely stopped and so the tunnel cuttings were filled in and surrounding area landscaped.

Unique visitor experience

The planning statement said: “The aim of the Rhondda Tunnel Society is to create a unique visitor experience in the north of Rhondda Cynon Taf, which attracts people of all ages and abilities to the longest walking and cycling tunnel in Europe.

“This is considered to contribute significantly to socio-economic growth both within RCT and across wider south Wales.”

It also said: “This ambitious project aims to celebrate an extraordinary feat of Victorian engineering while fostering tourism, sustainability, and community regeneration.”

