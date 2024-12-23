Plans to convert 19th century mill into wedding venue thwarted

Richard Youle Local Democracy Reporter

The owner of a former mill is hoping to find a new use for the at-risk 19th century building after plans to turn it into a wedding and events venue were rejected.

Dylan Rees said his grandfather Daniel Davies worked there and was the last miller in the village of Llandybie. The Old Mill, as it’s called, ceased being used as a mill during the First World War and was later a gym and a boys’ club.

Local links

Mr Rees, who grew up in the adjacent farmhouse, applied to Carmarthenshire Council in 2022 to change the use of the mill – on King’s Road, opposite Llandybie railway station – into a multi-functional space, with accommodation above, for events for up to 100 people.

A transport statement by consultants on behalf of Mr Rees said 41 parking spaces were planned and that they considered the proposal was appropriately located and acceptable in terms of transport and highway impacts. The council turned the application down on the grounds that it would lead to increased pedestrian movements along a section of King’s Road with no pedestrian facilities.

The Old Mill is grade-two listed, and the council did approve Mr Rees’s application for listed building consent. His application was supported by the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings.

“Tipping point”

Former history lecturer Mr Rees said the Old Mill dated from 1806 and was on Wales heritage body Cadw’s “at risk” register. Part of the front wall has collapsed, he said, and would be reinstated.

“The building has suffered deterioration – it’s at a tipping point,” said Mr Rees. “I want it to have a future. It needs a future.”

He said a number of Llandybie’s historic buildings were taken down in the 1960s and that the mill was one of the last survivors. He said the village had expanded significantly since he grew up there in the 1980s.

Mr Rees, of Swansea, said the farmhouse, which he still owns, has been upgraded and is now rented out as a holiday let. He said he would look to submit a revised planning application to the council to convert the Old Mill into accommodation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

