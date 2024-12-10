Plans to covert chapel into market hall rejected

Richard Youle, local democracy reporter

A £1.3 million proposal to convert a chapel into a market hall and flats has been turned down by a Welsh Government-appointed planning inspector.

Applicants TQS Development Ltd wanted to create indoor market space for nine stalls, with a cafe and office at an adjacent rear outbuilding. Four first-floor flats were proposed, including one above the cafe, and three second-floor flats.

Swansea Council’s planning department turned down the application for Bethania Welsh Presbyterian Chapel, Morriston, saying it would significantly overlook two nearby properties.

Living conditions

Planning officers were also concerned about side roof extensions proposed and the living conditions for future occupiers of two of the flats. There was also no agreement, they said, for an affordable housing contribution.

TQS Development, which had previously applied to build nine rather than seven flats at the Woodfield Street chapel, appealed the council’s decision. Among other things it contended that the project’s estimated £1.35 million cost, on top of the £92,000 paid for the chapel, made an affordable housing contribution unviable.

Dormers

Planning inspector Richard James said the lack of an affordable housing contribution would in this instance be justified, but that the proposed new dormers on both sides of the chapel would be “incongruous” and visible along key views of what is a conservation area, therefore failing to preserve or enhance it.

His decision report also said the bedroom window from the rear first-floor flat would directly overlook a neighbouring property’s back garden, creating “a sense of surrounded surveillance for occupants within the garden area in combination with other neighbouring windows”.

Benefits

Mr James acknowledged that the proposal would likely improve Woodfield Street’s commercial offer, breathe new life into a vacant building, and contribute to the area’s housing supply.

But he said: “However, these benefits would not be reliant on the submitted design before me and based on the available information, do not outweigh the considerable harm I have identified above.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

