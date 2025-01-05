Plans to demolish Wrexham social club won’t go ahead if business picks up

Alec Doyle – Local democracy reporter

The owners of a Wrexham social club say plans to demolish the building and build houses on the site will not go ahead if business picks up.

Jeff and Joy D’Souza have run the club – complete with bowling green – for 12 years.

They also operate the Four Dogs and the Horse and Jockey in Wrexham.

But since Covid, business at the social club has been tough and in September 2023 – in partnership with Rossett-based property rental company Trailwalk Limited – they submitted an application to build a cul-de-sac with nine homes on the site.

In documents submitted to Wrexham Council at the time, Trailwalk Ltd claimed the club on Bersham Road was struggling to remain profitable.

Last orders

Those plans were finally approved just before Christmas despite some residents raising concerns over the loss of the community facility.

But Jeff has assured them there are no plans to call last orders just yet.

“I want to keep the club open for the community for as long as possible,” he said. “There are so few places you can go to experience live music these days.

“But times have been tough and we needed a back-up plan. We want to continue for the community, we have had the club for so long and it would be a real shame if we had to call it a day.”

Homes

If the plans are implemented, they will see the demolition of the club and bowling green to make way for the construction of nine two-storey detached homes.

The site is on the edge of the Bersham conservation area and council officers deemed the designs and scale appropriate. Planning permission is valid for five years.

“Hopefully things pick up and the community can continue enjoying the club for many years to come,” said Jeff. “That’s what I want more than anything.”

