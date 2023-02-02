Plans to explore new rail links between south Wales and England announced

The UK and Welsh governments have announced a new study to improve transport links between the southeast of Wales and West of England

The £2.7 million study, funded by the UK Government, will look at options for new railway stations and rail services on the South Wales Main Line in order to reduce congestion on the M4.

Among the options being examined as part of the study, is the development of five brand new stations between Cardiff and Severn Tunnel.

The study follows Lord Peter Hendy’s recommendations from his review of transport connectivity in 2021, which highlighted the need to relieve M4 congestion.

Lee Waters MS, Wales’ Deputy Minister for Climate Change said: “This is a key step to tackle congestion around Newport and was one of the main recommendations of the Burns Commission, which was endorsed by Lord Peter Hendy’s Union Connectivity Review.

“The business case is compelling, and we are keen to make progress so that we can get more people onto South Wales Mainline trains, complementing Welsh Government’s investments in improving access to rail.”

Growth

UK Transport Minister, Richard Holden said: “Delivering better transport links is a vital part of how we transform opportunities for people from across the United Kingdom.

“That’s why I am so delighted that, working with the Welsh Government, we are getting the ball rolling on in-depth work to boost connectivity and drive growth.”

Lord Peter Hendy report also proposed reviewing the route connecting the north of Wales to the North West of England, better connectivity with HS2 and a package of railway improvements to increase connectivity and reduce journey times between Cardiff, Birmingham and beyond.

Welcoming the study, Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies added: “Good transport connections between South Wales and Western England are essential for the economy in Wales, enabling businesses to grow and flourish and making life easier for people to travel for work and leisure.

“This funding from the UK Government is vital in exploring how best to relieve congestion across South Wales.

“I’m pleased to work with the Welsh Government on plans that could have a huge impact on the many thousands of people who use the transport network in South Wales every day.”

