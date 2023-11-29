Plans to improve literacy and numeracy in Wales’ schools announced

Plans to improve literacy and numeracy have been announced by Minister for Education and Welsh Language Jeremy Miles.

The new strategies are part of wider efforts by the government to deal with impacts of the Covid pandemic in schools.

Before the pandemic, Wales was making positive progress in literacy and numeracy but it’s now becoming clear the impacts of the pandemic have undone some of these gains.

Engaging

A new maths plan has been developed to raise standards and introduce new engaging ways of learning to build the confidence of learners.

A group will also be established, made up of mathematics specialists from Wales, the UK and from around the world, to provide advice to partners who will create a “made-for-Wales” learning package.

An oracy and reading toolkit published earlier this year has also been updated to give further clarity on the role of early communication skills and systematic phonics, as proven strategies for developing essential reading skills.

The toolkit provides information and resources designed to enable schools to develop their own approach to reading and oracy.

Vital

Jeremy Miles said: “Clear support for our young people in both literacy and numeracy is vital given the ongoing impact of the pandemic, to enable them to gain the full benefits of the curriculum.”

These plans are part of a wider package of support for schools which has been provided to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, such as the Recruit, Recover and Raise Standards (RRRS) Programme.

“Recent evaluation of the programme shows the beneficial impact of the funding which has been targeted towards those most impacted by Covid. This included increasing staff capacity in early years and school settings”.

