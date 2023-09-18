Plans to overhaul Senedd announced
Plans to increase the size of the Senedd by a third and abolish first-past-the-post voting and single-member constituencies for elections have been announced by the Welsh Government.
If the Bill is implemented there will be 96 Senedd members compared with the current 60, with the 40 constituencies electing a single representative by first-past-the-post and 20 additional members chosen proportionally from five regions, replaced.
Instead, there will be 16 enlarged constituencies across Wales, with six members elected in each area using the D’Hondt formula, which is currently used to elect the 20 additional members.
Instead of five-year terms, MSs will be elected for four-year terms and all candidates will have to live in Wales.
The maximum number of ministers appointed by the party forming the Government will be increased from 12 to 17, and there will be two deputy presiding officers instead of the current one.
Plans to require parties to select gender-balanced lists of candidates for the new enlarged constituencies will be contained in a separate Bill.
If the changes are supported by the Senedd they will be adopted for the next set of elections in 2026.
The Bill has been announced by the Labour-run Welsh Government as part of the co-operation agreement with Plaid Cymru.
Critics
Critics said the cost of increasing the size of the Senedd could have instead been invested in public services.
Counsel General Mick Antoniw said: “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a modern Senedd which truly reflects Wales, and to strengthen our democracy.
“We are creating a more effective Senedd, with a greater ability and capacity to hold the Welsh Government to account.
“This Bill will help ensure the Senedd also reflects the huge changes to Wales’ devolution settlement since 1999, including law-making and tax-raising powers.
“Wales is the most under-represented country in the UK – the Senedd has the least members of any devolved Parliament in the country and the recent reduction to UK parliamentary seats is the most significant change in a century.”
Plaid leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “Twenty-six years ago to the day when the people of Wales voted Yes for devolution, we are taking another historic step to strengthen and empower our democracy.
“A stronger, more representative Senedd, elected through a proportional system, will be better equipped to continue to make a difference to the people of Wales.
“It will ensure fairness, provide better scrutiny and help all of us realise our ambition for Wales and our maturing democracy.
“Once passed, the Senedd Reform Bill will also place Welsh democracy on firmer foundations and bring us closer to the size of the legislatures in Scotland and the north of Ireland.
“This stands in stark contrast to the way in which Wales’s representation on a UK level at Westminster is being weakened.”
Darren Millar, Welsh Conservatives shadow minister for the constitution, added: “It’s disappointing that Welsh Labour ministers continue to press ahead with plans to increase the size of the Senedd at a cost of tens of millions each year while threatening to cut budgets for schools and hospitals.
“Wales needs more doctors, dentists, nurses and teachers, not more politicians.
“The Welsh Government should be focused on addressing unacceptable NHS waiting times, poor standards in schools and the lacklustre performance of the Welsh economy, not wasting time, energy and taxpayers’ money developing yet more legislation on Senedd reform.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
“Counsel General Mick Antoniw said: “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a modern Senedd which truly reflects Wales, and to strengthen our democracy”.
Spiffing idea!
A chance to create a ‘Broederbond’ we pick you accept…
Conservatives cancelled plans to decrease the number MPs from 650 to 600 without a thought for the cost. The also pack the Lords with cronies multiple times a year without a thought for the costs. All while the UK is short of doctors, nurses, dentists and teachers and cutting budgets for health and education (in real terms).
The figures quoted give a representative for about every 35,000 people in Wales as compared to about one for every 75,000 at Westminster. To be realistic I think that is over representation and a figure of perhaps 70 Senedd members in total would be perfectly adequate. The method of election which is much better for the Senedd is as much a basis for good representation as the number of representatives.
Closed lists Rhun !
Are you joking us ?
Proportional representation – a closed list means jobs for the boys and girls, the party faithful, no troublemakers, do as you are told. No direct constituency responsibility, members hiding behind party labels.
Strange how those keenest on PR and the ones who’ve never actually won an election……..
“Strange how those keenest on PR and the ones who’ve never actually won an election……..”
Those would be the voters unrepresented by a FPTP system then.
Darren Millar needs to understand we are preparing our nations’ Parliament for governing Cymru after independence. Also, his comments in the last paragraph are off target once again. The word ‘Welsh’ (twice) should be replaced by ‘Westminster’ and ‘UK’ respectively for it to make sense.
Up to 8 million people in UK not properly registered to vote, mostly young people and renters. How many in Cymru add that to closed lists and democracy just flew out the window?