Plans to renovate iconic Pembrokeshire seafront hotel

Bruce Sinclair – Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to renovate and “upmarket” an iconic historic Pembrokeshire seafront hotel, including a new spa facility, have been submitted to the national park.

Tenby’s Imperial Hotel, which had an asking price of £2.5million, was sold earlier this year by specialist hotel property adviser, Christie & Co, to Crest Hotels.

Crest Hotels has eight other ‘unique’ hotels in the UK, including the Metropole Hotel in Llandrindod Wells and The Feathers Hotel in Ludlow.

The Imperial Hotel, first established over a century ago, was originally a terrace of homes known as Belmont Houses, which were built in the 1830s.

It has been an hotel for nearly 120 years, opening in 1905 under the ownership of M. Thierry-Mougnard.

The four-storey Grade-II-listed hotel, with 45-bedrooms, is sited in the town’s conservation area and next to the historic town walls, boasting panoramic sea views over Tenby’s South Beach and across to Caldey Island.

Alterations

In an application to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park planners, along with a related listed building consent application, Jason Hiley of Crest Hotels seeks permission for alterations to the hotel, on the town’s Paragon, including the bar/lounge area and externals, including alterations to the lower and upper ground floors, a replacement porch with external alterations including repainting the hotel, a renovated/reconfigured rear conservatory style extension, window opening amendments to a 20th century lower ground extension, alterations to patios, and the addition of solar panels to the roof.

Extension

A supporting statement says: “The proposal seeks to consolidate the food and drink offering, while providing new family rooms, as well as extra facilities such as a spa and cinema room. The existing terrace on the Ground Floor will see an upgrade and the Terrace on the Lower Ground Floor will be revitalised for the spa.”

It adds: “The lower ground floor is to be repurposed, making way for a spa and relaxation area, gym, storage and much needed family bedrooms. The original buildings to not lend themselves easily to this, but due to the depth of the C20 extension on the lower ground floor, there is a perfect opportunity to allow this and provide high quality accommodation for families in Tenby.

“The existing rear conservatory style extension is to be stripped back, and new windows and cladding installed to renovate the tired structure. The footprint of the hotel remains unchanged.”

Tenby Civic Society has said: “The commitment to investment and renovation of this substantial Tenby Hotel in an exceptional town location is welcomed,” adding: “The retention of the hotel accommodation as part of Tenby’s varied visitor offer is important to Tenby’s perception and success. The intention to upmarket the hotel with full spa facilities is a welcome extension to the range of the types of visitor accommodation in the old town.

“The original visual character of the buildings as separate houses will be restored by distinguishing the exterior in three different exterior decors, restoring a historical design element. of the listed building, enhancing the building and the character of the conservation area.

“The solar panels will not be obtrusive in this sensitive location, and the panels are a rare welcome step towards carbon reduction in Tenby.”

Stonework

It does say the proposals “could be improved in terms of the detail of design sensitivity to the historical character of the building and its exceptional setting by some changes,” amendments including a secured connection from the first floor bedroom balcony and a section of walkway still in existence and the spa and bar rear extension set further back, as well as stressing the “splendid view” of St Catherines Island and its Palmerstone fort from the existing large dining/function room’s vista windows on the lower ground floor.

The Committee also noted considerable sea damage to the facing stonework on the cliff just to the north of the hotel “needing repairs by the county, not the hotel”.

“These are listed as suggested amendments, not as reasons for refusal on our part. Our role is to press for the best design and historic sensitivity – not a negative dismissal: rather an encouragement,” the civic society said.

The application will be considered by park planners at a later date.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

