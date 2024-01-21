Plans to to demolish town centre multi-storey car park advance

Lewis Smith

“Complex” plans to demolish a town centre car park as part of a multi-million pound regeneration project have taken a significant step forward.

The proposal to tear down the Brackla One multi-storey car park in Bridgend town is part of wider regeneration plans for the area, with part of the site ear-marked for the new £70m Bridgend College campus development.

However, as the demolition is said to be”complex” due to its proximity to the main railway line and neighbouring supermarket chains Aldi and Asda, discussions over safety must first be held.

The work to demolish Brackla One was also described by officers as not being straightforward due to the slab-style construction of the building, “which can become unstable as elements are demolished or removed”.

Network Rail

It means Network Rail, which is responsible for the railway line infrastructure, will first have to agree that the demolition is safe before any work can go-ahead.

A council spokesperson said: “In line with common practice, any potential risk to impact on neighbouring parties, namely Aldi, Asda and Network Rail, will be mitigated or avoided through the agreements that have been set out.

“Arrangements with National Rail are a little complex, in that it has statutory responsibility for the railway infrastructure, including its protection and safe operation. The council will enter into a Basic Asset Protection Agreement (BAPA) with Network Rail, which outlines the obligations and liabilities of the parties involved.

“The BAPA also requires that the council will agree to meet the costs arising from National Rail’s involvement in this project and to provide a prepayment of the estimated expenses associated with the scheme.

“Tenders have gone out, and details of costs will be available when the appointed demolition contractor enters into negotiation with Network Rail.”

Investment

When speaking of the demolition of the building to make way for the new college, council leader Huw David said: “It’s the biggest single investment in further and higher education in the history of the county borough, and it’s the biggest single investment in Bridgend town centre.”

Councillor Rhys Goode added: “Cabinet’s agreement for the council to progress with discussions about the BAPA with Network Rail, as well as the other agreements with Aldi and Asda, means that demolition of the car park can move forward.

“This is a pivotal part of the planning programme which aims to regenerate Bridgend town centre over the next 10 years, with the proposed Bridgend College development being built on the Brackla One site and the former South Wales Police Station at Cheapside.”

Once completed, the new Bridgend College campus, which will cost £70m, will feature modern classrooms, IT suites, multi-purpose studios, catering kitchens, hair and beauty salons, dance studios, and performance areas.

There would also be a 250-seat theatre alongside a café, as well as cycle storage.

