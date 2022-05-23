Plans to turn historic Ruabon train station into home

Liam Randall, local democracy reporter

A historic railway station building could be transformed into a three-bedroom home under new proposals.

Plans have been submitted to convert the Grade II-listed station house at Ruabon Railway Station from its current use as offices.

The mid-19th century building was advertised for sale earlier this year with offers of more than £125,000 being invited.

According to the Welsh Government’s historic environment service Cadw, it was designed by railway builder Henry Robertson in the 1860s.

Agents acting on behalf of those behind the scheme said the conversion of the property would help to protect its future.

In a design and access statement, they said: “We believe that the conversion will have a positive impact.

“It will restore the building to something more similar to the original, and enhance its heritage value.

“It will certainly ensure a viable use of the building for the foreseeable future.”

Highlighting work proposed at the front of the building, they added: “At present the forecourt is open and covered with tarmac.

“We propose that this should be removed and replaced with permeable brick paving in the car parking area, while the rest of the forecourt becomes a private garden surrounded by a stone wall 1.2 mm high.”

Wrexham Council is expected to make a decision on the application at a later date.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

