Plans unveiled for holiday lets on haunted hotel site

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

Developers are hoping to have a chance to develop nine holiday let apartments on a former haunted Anglesey hotel site.

They are seeking a ‘Screening Opinion’ from Anglesey County Council planners at the former Bull Bay Hotel site at Amlwch.

When it was open local legend claims the Port Llechog property was haunted by a former owner and four other ghosts.

A screening application is usually submitted to establish what studies will be needed to be carried out as part of a later full and formal planning application.

The current application relates to the possible “…erection of nine holiday-let apartments in place of the previously demolished Bull Bay Hotel together with associated works” – which includes parking and landscaping.

The building closed around 2017 and lay empty for many years.

The island’s planners are now set to consider the request made by AH2 Bull Bay LTD, through agent Miss Sarinah Farooq, of Cadnant Planning.

The application concerns a 1136.00 square metres, and references the site as being: “On the road from the A5025, near Hebar, past Alma Terrace, to A5025 near Cornerways.”

The buildings could be cladded in Cedral lap board, colours to be considered, and with render brick, and slate roof.

Documents submitted include a proposed site plan, proposed ground and first floor plan, proposed second floor and attic, proposed elevations, 3D views, previously proposed elevations, a visual impact assessment and planning statement.

Details shared in the application reveal drawings of the potential properties, boundaries, and diagrams show how drainage, surface water, sewage and other issues would be addressed.

