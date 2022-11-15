Plans unveiled to turn derelict Civic Centre into luxury hotel

The owners of Colwyn Bay’s derelict and boarded-up Civic Centre plan to spend millions to turn the iconic grade-two listed building into a four-star hotel.

Parc Eirias Hotel Ltd says, once it is refurbished, the building will accommodate 120-130 guests, capitalising on Colwyn Bay’s regeneration, array of exciting pop concerts, and stunning beach.

Last week Conwy County Council announced the sale of the Civic Centre after the building had remained empty for four years, following council staff moving to Coed Pella in the centre of Colwyn Bay in 2018.

Conwy County Council has refused to reveal how much it made from the building’s sale, but Parc Eirias Hotel Ltd says they will spend between £2-3m to renovate the building, creating 15-25 new jobs.

The company also run the award-winning Lawton & Lauriston Court Hotel in Llandudno.

“We are all very, very excited,” said Carol-Lynn Robbins, one of the company’s three directors, together with husband Ian and Hannah Lawton-Jones.

“But we are all very apprehensive because we want to do the best for this building because it is so beautiful, but we know it’s going to take an awful lot of effort, finance, and a lot of love.”

“We are aiming for a four-star hotel. We won’t look at just one sector of the market. We will try and cater for everybody. At our hotel in Llandudno, yes, it does attract an older generation, but we also have an awful lot of families staying with us. So we are a good all-rounder team. We can make this really special and family orientated.”

The Civic Centre has four and a half acres of land on its grounds with around 100 car parking spaces. The new hotel could also have on-site beauticians, treatment rooms, and a bar.

Application

Although a planning application is yet to be submitted, it is unlikely to be refused, given the council’s involvement with the sale.

But Carol-Lynn revealed whilst it was the building itself that tempted the company to buy, Colwyn Bay’s regeneration also helped seal the deal, citing Parc Eirias’ regular pop concerts and sporting events as major draws.

“We’ve been looking at this building for four years,” said Carol-Lynn.

“It was mainly the building being so iconic that drew us in; however, in those years we’ve been waiting for the building to come back to us, Colwyn Bay has really been showing signs of regeneration.

“The beach is beautiful. The pier is wonderful, and with the water-sports centre with Bryn Williams’ restaurant at Porth Eirias, Colwyn Bay is on the way up.”

