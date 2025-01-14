Plea for Welsh Government to listen to community over 25-year quarry extension

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

A planning appeal is set to be held on controversial proposals to extend the life of a quarry.

An application lodged by Breedon Southern Ltd to extend Denbigh Quarry, also known as Graig Quarry, on Graig Road on its western side, was considered by Denbighshire Council’s planning committee in 2023.

At the time, it was argued the proposals could condemn residents to decades of “dust and disruption”.

The company behind the application previously argued the application would boost Denbigh’s economy, save 100 jobs, and reduce the business’ carbon footprint, negating the need for lorries to transport limestone from England.

Welsh Government involvement

Councillors could not outright refuse the plans because the Welsh Government stepped in with a holding order so they can assess the application.

Instead, members indicated they opposed the plans despite the council’s planning officers recommending at the time that the council should back the proposals.

A date for the Public Inquiry Planning Appeal is yet to be set.

Ahead of the appeal, Denbighshire Council’s planning committee will meet behind closed doors on Wednesday, January 13 for an update.

Members will consider a “confidential report” by the head of planning along with legal advice for the options available.

If approved, the application will allowed the company to release an additional 4.4 million tonnes of saleable minerals, extending the life of the quarry for another 25 years.

The final decision now lies with Welsh Government ministers.

“Emotional topic”

The company has planning permission, which was granted on 3 October 2022, allowing the remaining quarry reserves to be extracted until August 31, 2028.

Nearly 300 residents wrote to the council in late 2023 opposing the 25-year extension.

Denbigh councillor Mark Young hopes the Welsh Government will listen to the people of Denbigh.

“Obviously quarries which are open are an emotional topic, especially with communities close by,” he said.

“It came to planning the December before last, and the decision of the planning committee was clear that everyone voted against. There was one abstention. So the democratic decision was made on behalf of the community we serve.

“The company have a right to appeal. That is now with the inspector. The final decision will be with the relevant minister, and I hope the relevant minister listens to the elected members.

“The quarry is within 200m of the residents. The quarry has been there a long time, and I don’t believe the local people living near that quarry should put up with the dust and disruption and the impact on their health any longer.”

He added: “So I hope the minister listens to (arguments for) the wellbeing of the community and local members and the policies of Welsh Government to protect the environment, but we’ll judge them on their actions.”

