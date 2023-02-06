PM accused of undermining devolution after reports UK Government could quit European Convention on Human Rights

A Plaid Cymru MP has accused Rishi Sunak of undermining devolution after reports the Prime Minister could take the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Sunday Times quoted an anonymous source as saying that, should the European Court of Human Rights deem the legislation designed to stop migrants crossing the English Channel to the UK in small boats unlawful, then the Prime Minister would be “willing to reconsider whether being part of the ECHR is in the UK’s long-term interest”.

The source told the newspaper that Mr Sunak, alongside Home Secretary Suella Braverman, will be “pushing the boundaries of what is legally possible, while staying within the ECHR”, with the UK Government plan for halting the boats.

Downing Street, in a briefing on Monday, said the UK Government is “confident” proposals being drawn up will be “compliant with our international obligations”.

Plaid Cymru Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts MP described the threat to take the UK out of the ECHHR as being the “last desperate gasps of a dying government, drowning in their own ideological chaos and division.”

Chaos

She said that while the threats could not be treated seriously, as they only revealed the “ideological chaos and division” of the Conservatives. She warned, however, that the threats revealed how “powerless” Wales is when faced with a “destructive” government in Westminster.

Ms Saville Roberts also urged the Welsh Government to accelerate plans to implement a Welsh Bill of Rights to “more directly incorporate international human rights law”, which should be done alongside the “wholesale devolution of justice”.

“These reckless threats to abolish human rights are nothing short of a blatant attack on democracy and basic human dignity. They are the last desperate gasps of a dying government, drowning in their own ideological chaos and division,” Ms Saville Roberts said:

“The Conservatives’ refusal to rule out taking the UK out of the ECHR is a direct threat to not only the rights of refugees, but also to the very foundations of the devolution settlements. It’s a clear indication of their utter disregard for the well-being of the people of Wales, as well as for the foundational principles of justice.

“These are not credible threats – but their mere existence reveals how powerless we are in Wales faced with a destructive government in Westminster. The supremacy of the UK Parliament over the Senedd means that were the UK Government to follow such a senseless route, we could do nothing to stop them.

“The Welsh Government must do everything in their power to act swiftly and decisively by accelerating their plans to implement a Welsh Bill of Rights, incorporating international human rights law directly. This must be done alongside the wholesale devolution of justice so that we can uphold, better enforce and expand on universal human rights in Wales.”

Speculation

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman called The Sunday Times report “unsourced speculation on future plans”.

The spokesman told reporters: “We will of course comply with all our international obligations, and we are confident the measures being worked through will tackle the problem while being compliant with the ECHR.”

Asked if there are any circumstances in which the UK would consider leaving the ECHR, he replied: “There are no plans for Government to take that approach.”

The comments follow backlash from Conservative MPs over the suggestion the UK could threaten to leave the convention.

Rallied

Former Welsh secretary Sir Robert Buckland and Sir Bob Neill, Conservative chairman of the Commons Justice Committee, have rallied against the idea.

Sir Bob said adherence to the ECHR is a “red line” for many Tories, telling the Financial Times: “If Conservatives don’t believe in the rule of law, what do we believe in?

“Are we going to put ourselves in the same company as Russia and Belarus?”

Tackling the flow of small boats across the Channel has been set as one of Mr Sunak’s top five priorities in the run up to the next general election.

According to Downing Street, the proposals for cracking down on the crossings are due to be published “fairly soon”.

So far this year, some 1,442 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK, according to Home Office figures.

Those numbers include 262 people who made the journey this weekend.

Last year, a record 45,755 succeeded in making the trip, UK Government figures show.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

