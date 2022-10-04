PM considers Andrew RT Davies leader of the Welsh Conservatives
Andrew RT Davies is the leader of the Welsh Conservatives as a whole, not just the Senedd Tory leader, Prime Minister Liz Truss has said.
Previous Tory leaders have expressed a different view, with Teresa May and Boris Johnson using the title leader of the Senedd group; you have to go back to David Cameron for the MS to be described as the overall leader in Wales.
The Conservative MS is one of a number of top Tories including Secretary of State for Wales Robert Buckland and former MP Glyn Davies, the chairman of the party in Wales.
Speaking to ITV Cymru Wales, Liz Truss was asked: “Who is the leader of the Welsh Conservatives. Is it Andrew RT Davies? Is he the leader of all the Welsh Conservatives or just the group in the Senedd?”
She replied: “He is the leader of the Welsh Conservatives,” later firmly agreeing when asked whether that was “an official role as leader of all the Welsh conservatives”.
Andrew R T Davies has told ITV Wales that “the reality is titles are meaningless,” adding: “It’s about the substance of delivery”.
He said he wanted to be “making sure I’m working with colleagues not just in Wales but across the United Kingdom,” adding he was “delivering for people who are anxious about the future, because we know about the cost of living pressures and we want to build a solid future for whatever part of the United Kingdom we live in so that we can prosper going forward”.
It has been claimed on social media that Liz Truss is yet to call First Minister Mark Drakeford since becoming Prime Minister.
He now really has been awarded the mark of Cain!
I don’t think it matters what Liz Truss thinks, I would be surprised if she knows what or Wales is
Jake Berry, Virginia Crosby…she knows all about Ynys Mon, of that I’m sure…
Truss’s knowledge of Wales is Shirley Bassey. Enough said. 🙄
#Truss 🥴🇬🇧 #ToxicTory 🇬🇧
Well done Andrew – you have worked so hard and for so long for this role and title of Leader.
Doing what, telling lies and getting angry. Just another career politician who hates Cymru
Karl ARTD is always open in his views and never falters in his loyalty to his party which represents 18 to 20 per cent of our nation. He is a natural leader of the opposition and long may he stay in that position. unlike others in his corner who, duck & dive , weave and turn as it suits (them ) ARTD always puts his brand of popularised Unionism first. Career politicos can be found on all sides and “ getting angry “ MPs etc are found nearer to home …. As we move towards our destiny as an empowered… Read more »
Gwyn a gwel y fran eu chyw.
I’m sure we’ll all sleep the sounder
Bet that set RT’s tail frantically wagging. His need for a tap on the head from England’s latest tory chief trumps seeking any credibility here in Wales.
BTW, Gove indicated there was tory support for free school meals in England today at the Tory conference I understand. A policy RT fought against in Wales 🤯.
Is it just me but Andrew R. T. Davies seems to have turned into a robotic version of himself since he came back after taking time out?
Enjoy your newfound title Andrew RT Davies. It’ll be the highest office you’ll ever attain to.. But don’t give up your day job as a farmer though. Best keep your hand in. Condolences to the poor cow.
I often wander about the poor taste in men displayed by some women.
One ineffectual so called ‘leader’ talking about another ineffectual so called ‘leader’. When people talk about ‘hot air’ in politics, this is what it sounds like.
“Andrew R T Davies has told ITV Wales that “the reality is titles are meaningless,” adding: “It’s about the substance of delivery”.”
RT Davies makes an excellent point, but one wonders what it means when assessing the role he’s been able to play? In what way has he got more for Wales as link between Wales and the government in Westminster? Why does it feel like Wales has been given less and less under the Tories?