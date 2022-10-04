PM considers Andrew RT Davies leader of the Welsh Conservatives

Andrew RT Davies is the leader of the Welsh Conservatives as a whole, not just the Senedd Tory leader, Prime Minister Liz Truss has said.

Previous Tory leaders have expressed a different view, with Teresa May and Boris Johnson using the title leader of the Senedd group; you have to go back to David Cameron for the MS to be described as the overall leader in Wales.

The Conservative MS is one of a number of top Tories including Secretary of State for Wales Robert Buckland and former MP Glyn Davies, the chairman of the party in Wales.

Speaking to ITV Cymru Wales, Liz Truss was asked: “Who is the leader of the Welsh Conservatives. Is it Andrew RT Davies? Is he the leader of all the Welsh Conservatives or just the group in the Senedd?”

She replied: “He is the leader of the Welsh Conservatives,” later firmly agreeing when asked whether that was “an official role as leader of all the Welsh conservatives”.

Andrew R T Davies has told ITV Wales that “the reality is titles are meaningless,” adding: “It’s about the substance of delivery”.

He said he wanted to be “making sure I’m working with colleagues not just in Wales but across the United Kingdom,” adding he was “delivering for people who are anxious about the future, because we know about the cost of living pressures and we want to build a solid future for whatever part of the United Kingdom we live in so that we can prosper going forward”.

It has been claimed on social media that Liz Truss is yet to call First Minister Mark Drakeford since becoming Prime Minister.

