News

PM considers Andrew RT Davies leader of the Welsh Conservatives

04 Oct 2022 2 minute read
Andrew RT Davies.

Andrew RT Davies is the leader of the Welsh Conservatives as a whole, not just the Senedd Tory leader, Prime Minister Liz Truss has said.

Previous Tory leaders have expressed a different view, with Teresa May and Boris Johnson using the title leader of the Senedd group; you have to go back to David Cameron for the MS to be described as the overall leader in Wales.

The Conservative MS is one of a number of top Tories including Secretary of State for Wales Robert Buckland and former MP Glyn Davies, the chairman of the party in Wales. 

Speaking to ITV Cymru Wales, Liz Truss was asked: “Who is the leader of the Welsh Conservatives. Is it Andrew RT Davies? Is he the leader of all the Welsh Conservatives or just the group in the Senedd?”

She replied: “He is the leader of the Welsh Conservatives,” later firmly agreeing when asked whether that was “an official role as leader of all the Welsh conservatives”.

Andrew R T Davies has told ITV Wales that “the reality is titles are meaningless,” adding: “It’s about the substance of delivery”.

He said he wanted to be “making sure I’m working with colleagues not just in Wales but across the United Kingdom,” adding he was “delivering for people who are anxious about the future, because we know about the cost of living pressures and we want to build a solid future for whatever part of the United Kingdom we live in so that we can prosper going forward”.

It has been claimed on social media that Liz Truss is yet to call First Minister Mark Drakeford since becoming Prime Minister.

John
John
2 hours ago

He now really has been awarded the mark of Cain!

5
Reply
Stephen Owen
Stephen Owen
2 hours ago

I don’t think it matters what Liz Truss thinks, I would be surprised if she knows what or Wales is

6
Reply
Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
2 hours ago
Reply to  Stephen Owen

Jake Berry, Virginia Crosby…she knows all about Ynys Mon, of that I’m sure…

0
Reply
Y Cymro
Y Cymro
1 hour ago
Reply to  Stephen Owen

Truss’s knowledge of Wales is Shirley Bassey. Enough said. 🙄

#Truss 🥴🇬🇧 #ToxicTory 🇬🇧

1
Reply
Richard
Richard
2 hours ago

Well done Andrew – you have worked so hard and for so long for this role and title of Leader.

-4
Reply
Karl
Karl
2 hours ago
Reply to  Richard

Doing what, telling lies and getting angry. Just another career politician who hates Cymru

5
Reply
Richard
Richard
1 minute ago
Reply to  Karl

Karl ARTD is always open in his views and never falters in his loyalty to his party which represents 18 to 20 per cent of our nation. He is a natural leader of the opposition and long may he stay in that position. unlike others in his corner who, duck & dive , weave and turn as it suits (them ) ARTD always puts his brand of popularised Unionism first. Career politicos can be found on all sides and “ getting angry “ MPs etc are found nearer to home …. As we move towards our destiny as an empowered… Read more »

0
Reply
Gareth
Gareth
49 minutes ago
Reply to  Richard

Gwyn a gwel y fran eu chyw.

0
Reply
Erisian
Erisian
1 hour ago

I’m sure we’ll all sleep the sounder

2
Reply
Argol fawr!
Argol fawr!
1 hour ago

Bet that set RT’s tail frantically wagging. His need for a tap on the head from England’s latest tory chief trumps seeking any credibility here in Wales.

BTW, Gove indicated there was tory support for free school meals in England today at the Tory conference I understand. A policy RT fought against in Wales 🤯.

5
Reply
Frank
Frank
1 hour ago

Is it just me but Andrew R. T. Davies seems to have turned into a robotic version of himself since he came back after taking time out?

0
Reply
Y Cymro
Y Cymro
1 hour ago

Enjoy your newfound title Andrew RT Davies. It’ll be the highest office you’ll ever attain to.. But don’t give up your day job as a farmer though. Best keep your hand in. Condolences to the poor cow.

1
Reply
Quornby
Quornby
1 hour ago

I often wander about the poor taste in men displayed by some women.

1
Reply
Fi yn unig
Fi yn unig
11 minutes ago

One ineffectual so called ‘leader’ talking about another ineffectual so called ‘leader’. When people talk about ‘hot air’ in politics, this is what it sounds like.

0
Reply
George Thomas
George Thomas
6 minutes ago

“Andrew R T Davies has told ITV Wales that “the reality is titles are meaningless,” adding: “It’s about the substance of delivery”.”

RT Davies makes an excellent point, but one wonders what it means when assessing the role he’s been able to play? In what way has he got more for Wales as link between Wales and the government in Westminster? Why does it feel like Wales has been given less and less under the Tories?

0
Reply

