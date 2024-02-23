PM offers support for farmers protesting against Welsh Government
Rishi Sunak has offered his support to protesting farmers in Wales.
Farmers across Wales have objected to the Welsh Labour government’s proposals to change farming subsidies to require more land to be set aside for environmental schemes.
The sustainable farming scheme (SFS), which is currently under consultation, would require 10% of a farmer’s land to be covered in trees and the same amount again set aside for wildlife habitat.
Climate change
The Labour government in the Senedd insists the change is necessary to fight climate change but could be adjusted by the end of the consultation.
Mr Sunak met campaigners outside the Welsh Conservative Conference in Llandudno, where he offered his support for their cause, telling them he was “sorry for what you are going through”.
He said: “We’re going to do everything we can because we’ve got your back.”
Taking questions after his speech at the conference, Mr Sunak also said there was “visceral anger” among the farming community in Wales.
“That anger is palpable, and they have every right to be angry,” he said.
“By the Welsh government’s own assessment, their ideas are going to lead to thousands of job losses, reduce our food production and food security and destroy farm incomes.
“It just demonstrates again why their plans are the wrong ones and the wrong ones, particularly, for rural Wales.
“There are farmers outside here today and they are expressing that anger and we will do everything we can, and you guys are doing a great job of highlighting that this is the reality of Labour in power.”
Farmers gathered outside the venue to state their feelings.
Frustrations
Gareth Wyn Jones, a campaigning farmer and YouTuber with more than two million subscribers, said the Welsh Labour government was not listening.
Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “We are here to state our frustrations with the Welsh Labour government for not listening to us.
“The 20% SFS, we need that to be stopped.
“If you take 20% of the farmer’s food production, it is 20% less crops, 20% less meat, less sheep, beef, everything comes down to that.
“That knocks on for your hauliers, your auctioneers, agricultural wholesalers, feed merchants, everything will be lost, it’s taking out of the whole rural economy.”
Mr Wyn Jones said some farms would be able to cope with the change, but every farmer he knew “was on the other side”.
“Every single person in this country is going to need the farmer once, twice, or three times every day,” he said.
“And they need to remember it because I think the Cardiff elite or the Welsh Labour government have forgotten how important farming and the farming industry is.
“What Thatcher did to the coal mines is what Drakeford and Welsh Labour are doing to the farming industry.”
Einion Owen, a farmer from north Wales, said he had come along because he felt strongly about the cause.
“It’s about the future, for our kids, our farms, our industry, our way of life.
“We farmers are passionate about food and food is already facing pressure from inflation.
“This is land that has been worked hard over hundreds of years to turn into productive land, so we don’t have to put food on a boat to bring it from Brazil or Argentina. Food grown locally and eaten locally.
“I’m all for helping the environment, I’m already reducing my fertiliser usage but to take away more of our land it would have a detrimental impact on our business.”
Gareth Wyn Jones cosying up to an English Tory politican…..not for the first time! (JR-M!) and wanting to abolish our Senedd!!
Proper Dic Sion Dafydd this one!!! Gwarthus!
Welsh farmers must rebuff English Tories crocodile tears. UK Tories have never cared about Wales and never will. They didn’t consider our markets when they proceeded with a hard Brexit. That has pushed the industry into a corner. Lost our export markets. It is on the Conservative Party watch. They care only about themselves and their narrow English constitutence. Meanwhile, the labour government at the Senedd still wishes to press on with central planning. One size doesn’t fit all. We must not lose so much food production in Wales – a 20% cut is too much lose. First clean up… Read more »
How would there be a 20% loss on food production. Most farms already have 6-7% coverage of woodland and can’t cattle go under trees?
Honest question but what is your evidence that Gareth Wyn Jones wants to abolish the Senedd?
Wasn’t one of those protesters one that said we needed to eat squirrels?
. How stupid can people be? And as for GWJ he will do or say anything for publicity even cosying up to those whk have caused this crisis in Welsh farming. The authors of Brexit
I hope these protesting farmers reminded the PM of his Government failure to maintain the level of support that they received from Europe, as was promised during the Brexit debate. No, I don’t suppose they did..
Rishi getting into his election stride by cosying up where ver he can with whoever may even slightly vote for him.No doubt lots of empty promises were made.
“Cardiff elite” – from Gareth Wyn Jones all very Trumpian.