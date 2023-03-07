PM spent St David’s Day tucking into canapés prepared by Welsh chefs

The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak spent St David’s Day tucking into canapés prepared by a team of Welsh chefs at a swanky reception held at 10 Downing Street.

Chefs from the Culinary Association of Wales travelled to London to prepare posh nibbles for the PM and other VIP guests, including Max Boyce and Sir Bryn Terfel.

The savoury canapes included lobster, mini whipped Pembroke potato, Welsh rarebit served on onion bread and Glamorgan bon bon leek served with wild garlic mayo.

The chefs were led by Michael Bates, executive head chef at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport who was accompanied by work colleagues William Hobbs, food beverage manager, Byron Lewis Burns, senior sous chef and Rebekah Ann Wright, sous chef and Craig Bennett and Jessica Shaw from Cambrian Training Company.

Delighted

The dessert canapes included Welsh cake with strawberry jel and Welsh clotted cream.

Drinks included Welsh white and red wines from Radnorshire vineyard Blue Moon and Ty Nant sparkling water.

Chef, Michael Bates said: “We met the Prime Minister who commented that everyone had enjoyed the canapés at the reception and how well the food had been received, which was pleasing to hear.

“Max Boyce also commented that the food was ‘great’ when we posed for a photograph with him outside No 10.

“We used as many Welsh products as possible and there were several food and drink producers there from Wales.

“This was fifth St David’s Day reception I have worked on at 10 Downing Street and I was delighted for the team members who were excited to be representing Wales for the first time. It was a successful event which we all enjoyed.”

