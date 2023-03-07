Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

PM spent St David’s Day tucking into canapés prepared by Welsh chefs

07 Mar 2023 2 minute read
The Prime Minister spent St David’s Day sampling Welsh food prepared by chefs who had travelled from Wales. Right – Picture by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (CC BY-ND 2.0).

The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak spent St David’s Day tucking into canapés prepared by a team of Welsh chefs at a swanky reception held at 10 Downing Street.

Chefs from the Culinary Association of Wales travelled to London to prepare posh nibbles for the PM and other VIP guests, including Max Boyce and Sir Bryn Terfel.

The savoury canapes included lobster, mini whipped Pembroke potato, Welsh rarebit served on onion bread and Glamorgan bon bon leek served with wild garlic mayo.

The chefs were led by Michael Bates, executive head chef at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport who was accompanied by work colleagues William Hobbs, food beverage manager, Byron Lewis Burns, senior sous chef and Rebekah Ann Wright, sous chef and Craig Bennett and Jessica Shaw from Cambrian Training Company.

The group of Welsh chefs arrived at 10 Downing St to prepare canapés for the Prime Minister.

Delighted

The dessert canapes included Welsh cake with strawberry jel and Welsh clotted cream.

Drinks included Welsh white and red wines from Radnorshire vineyard Blue Moon and Ty Nant sparkling water.

Chef, Michael Bates said: “We met the Prime Minister who commented that everyone had enjoyed the canapés at the reception and how well the food had been received, which was pleasing to hear.

“Max Boyce also commented that the food was ‘great’ when we posed for a photograph with him outside No 10.

“We used as many Welsh products as possible and there were several food and drink producers there from Wales.

“This was fifth St David’s Day reception I have worked on at 10 Downing Street and I was delighted for the team members who were excited to be representing Wales for the first time. It was a successful event which we all enjoyed.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.