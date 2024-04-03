Pobl Group and Linc Cymru complete merger

Pobl Group and Linc Cymru have formally completed a merger process that brings together two of Wales’ leading Registered Social Landlords.

The two organisations have a shared commitment to improving communities and providing quality housing solutions for Wales, creating the right environment for people to flourish.

Growth

The newly expanded group will manage more than 23,000 homes in Wales, with ambitious plans for growth to deliver more than 4,500 new homes over the next five years. The Group will employ more than 3,000 people and will be a major contributor to the Welsh economy.

Scott Sanders, Chief Executive Officer at Linc, has been confirmed as the new CEO of Pobl Group, with Amanda Davies stepping down after leading Pobl for more than 20 years. Julia Cherrett, Chair of Pobl Group, will continue in her role.

Julia Cherrett, Chair, Pobl Group, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with Linc Cymru to build a stronger, more resilient organisation, enabling the Group to build more of the quality affordable homes that Wales needs and to deliver more and better services for our customers, in the communities where they live.

“The two organisations are a good fit in so many ways. Culturally, we share similar values and attitudes, strategically we have similar ambitions and complementary expertise, while geographically we both operate primarily along the M4 corridor. This is an exciting opportunity for customers and colleagues alike.

“I would like to welcome Scott into his new role, and to pay tribute to Amanda who has done a fantastic job leading Pobl and establishing the Group as Wales’ largest provider of housing, care and support.”

“Community-focused”

Scott Sanders, CEO, Pobl Group, said: “There has never been a more important time for the Welsh housing sector to get closer to communities and help generate outcomes that truly enhance lives and wellbeing.

“With this in mind, the merged Group has its eyes set on delivering community-focused services and investment programmes. With the strong partnerships we hold, we are perfectly placed to make the difference our customers want. The scale of the Group brings many business benefits, not least our goal to be Large and Local.

“Pobl and Linc have talented colleagues and Non-Executive Directors and I am honoured to be working with them. The merger presents the perfect opportunity to create a fresh outlook, and ambition aligned to the needs of communities.

“Amanda has led the Group incredibly well over many years and I look forward to working with Julia as Chair, to deliver the next chapter of its story.”

“New chapter”

A not-for-profit organisation with half a century of creating affordable homes, Pobl Group operates across Wales and prior to merging with Linc managed more than 18,000 homes, providing care and support to almost 17,000 individuals, and employing over 2,000 people.

Established in 1977, Linc Cymru is an independent business with 5,500 homes, providing housing for rent and sale, together with the provision of care and support services for people in need. A non-profit distributing business with all surpluses being reinvested to further expand their activities.

Outgoing CEO, Amanda Davies, said: “This merger marks an exciting new chapter for Pobl Group and Linc Cymru. The Group will be better equipped to address the evolving needs of our customers and communities, particularly during challenging times driving positive change and making a lasting impact across Wales. The merger also provides opportunity for colleagues as part of a larger organisation.

“I have been immensely proud to lead Pobl, working with so many talented people with a shared passion to truly make a difference to people’s lives every day.

“This is what makes Pobl Group special and is why it will continue to go from strength to strength, delivering for the communities of Wales under Scott’s leadership. I wish everyone in the Group every success for the future”

Linc Cymru will operate as a subsidiary of Pobl Group, alongside Pobl Group Homes & Communities, Pobl Group Care & Support, Pobl Living, Pobl Development Ltd, Pobl Trust, Tai Cartrefi Cyf and Arloes Ltd.

