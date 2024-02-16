Police appeal after beheaded porpoise found washed up on Welsh coast

The Rural Crime Team is appealing for information after a porpoise was found headless washed up on a Welsh beach.

The carcass washed up in the in Aberffraw Bay, Anglesea last week and was reported to the Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme.

On Sunday, February 11th, officers received a report the carcass’ head had been removed.

Officers have since recovered an object that is suspected to have been used in the incident.

Shy

In north Wales, harbour porpoises can be seen all year round and are affectionately known as “puffing pigs”, due to the explosive noise they make whilst surfacing to breathe.

They are usually very shy and will avoid boats and jet skis.

PC Amy Bennett of the Rural Crime Team said: “This is a disturbing incident and an offence under the Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017.

“Anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the incident, is asked to make contact with us, either by calling 101, or via the website, using reference number Q020184.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

