Police appeal for calm after escalation of protests at Stradey Park Hotel

Dyfed-Powys Police have appealed for calm following an escalation of activity by protestors at the Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli.

On Monday (14 August) police received a report that criminal damage had been caused to a vehicle used by a contractor employed by the hotel while he was driving away from the premises.

A man has since been arrested and charged with this offence.

During the night of 15 August a number of people trespassed onto the grounds of the hotel and conducted themselves in what was described as “an intimidating manner”.

Five arrests have been made this afternoon in connection with further incidents at the hotel and police enquiries are ongoing.

Officers remain at the scene to provide reassurance to residents and the local community.

Police are also concerned by the conduct of a number of people who have been wearing balaclavas in the area. As a result, a Section 60AA order (Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994) has been put in place.

This provides officers with the power to require a person to remove any item which the officer believes is being worn wholly or mainly for the purposes of concealing their identity.

The order applies to the area of Stradey Park Hotel, Pentrepoeth Road and the B4309 running through Furnace.

Disorder

Police say they will always seek to allow peaceful protest, while balancing it with the rights of others, keeping the public safe and preventing crime and disorder.

Where an offence is committed, they say will take all reasonable and proportionate steps to bring offenders to justice.

The police also said that they will continue to monitor the situation and take action as necessary to protect the public and prevent crime and disorder.

Last month the owners of the four-star hotel earmarked for housing asylum-seekers secured a temporary High Court injunction limiting the activities of protesters objecting to the plans.

Gryphon Leisure – which owns the Stradey Park Hotel & Spa in Furnace – asked a judge in London to impose an “urgent interim injunction” in a bid to prevent trespass and obstruction at the property.

Judge Roger ter Haar KC concluded at a hearing on 27 July that there was a “very strong chance” the hotel would not be able to “exercise its own property rights” and granted the injunction until late January next year.

Several groups have voiced their opposition to plans for the venue to host up to 241 asylum seekers which were announced in June.

The judge said in his ruling there is “clearly … an unacceptable level of protest which needs to be stopped” and noted that the injunction would not stop protesters altogether but would “at least stop the more unacceptable elements of the protests that are going on”.

He also said there were some protesters travelling from far away to demonstrate outside the hotel.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

