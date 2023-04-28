Police appeal for help to find Powys man who traveled to West Africa and didn’t return

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for information to help find a 69-year-old man who went missing after travelling to West Africa.

Michael Costain was reported missing from his home in the Rhayader area of Powys after travelling to The Gambia on the 8th March, 2023 for a holiday.

Micheal was due to return to the UK on the 20th March 2023.

It is believed he stayed in the Busumbala area of Western Gambia for two days before leaving with the intention to travel to the Abene Village in Cassamance in the Southern part of Senegal.

Michael has not been seen since and did not return to the UK on the flight he had pre booked.

If you have seen Michael since the 8th March, or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Dyfed-Powys Police either online at https://bit.ly/DPP101Online, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

