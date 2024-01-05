Police appeal for information following death of cyclist on Boxing Day

Emily Price

Gwent Police have launched an appeal for information following a fatal road traffic collision involving a cyclist on Boxing Day.

51 year old Clive Rogers from Cardiff was struck by a car on the A48 at about 5.20pm between Newport and Marshfield, near the junction with Pound Hill.

Clive was taken to hospital for treatment where he later died.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, a 74-year-old woman, from the Cardiff area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

She has been released under investigation whilst officers carry out enquiries.

Gwent Police are appealing for dashcam footage, or any information that could help with the investigation. Witnesses are urged to call 101 quoting 2300437830.

Passionate

Clive has been described by his friends as a passionate animal lover who took in small pets in need of a home.

A JustGiving page has been launched by Clive’s colleagues to raise money in his honour and help his wife Emma carry on feeding, treating and caring for their 22 rescued rabbits and guinea pigs.

The fundraiser was started with a target of £500 but has already reached over £5000.

Care

Wendy Hiiemae who set up the JustGiving page wrote: “Clive loved cycling though and despite the risks of road travel he spent endless hours ‘on the saddle’ but anyone who knew him, understood that little furry animals were his true passion.

“At last count, Clive and his wife Emma had a total of 22 bunnies and guinea pigs and they would happily take in more if a home was needed. All the feeding, treatment and caring of these animals has been personally funded by Clive and Emma, such is their love of their ‘family’.

“Myself, and all my colleagues who worked with Clive wanted to honour his memory by setting up this crowd funding page to help finance the care of these little animals. We hope that you will give generously and thank you for taking the time to read our page.”

