Police appeal for witnesses after M48 collision

Gwent Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward after a road traffic collision on the M48 this morning.

Reports of a traffic collision near Dewstow in Chepstow were received by the Force at around 2.25am on Monday 31 July.

Officers attended to assist with traffic management and the collision involved a person and a car.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “We’re appealing for any motorists, especially those with dashcam, who were travelling on the M48 in either direction between 1am and 3.30am to contact us.

“Officers would also like to hear from motorists who were using the Newhouse bridge, and those with dashcam footage, between the same times to contact us as well.”

Witnesses have been urged to call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message via social media, quoting log reference 2300253683.

The motorway remains closed between junction two of the M48 and junction 23 of the M4.

Diversions are in place while officers continue to work at the scene and Gwent Police thanked the public for their patience.

