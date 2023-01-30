Police appeal for witnesses following death of Newport man

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man from Newport died following a road traffic collision last week.

Officers attended a road traffic collision involving a motorbike in Monnow Way, Bettws at around 3.40pm on Wednesday 25 January.

Paramedics confirmed that the rider, 23-year-old, Joshua Stock had died at the scene.

A tribute and statement from his family said: “Josh was a kind, loving and caring person. He was devoted to his family and was a full-time carer to his much-loved grandmother, Judith, visiting and caring for her every day.

“Josh was a real joker and prankster with a wicked and very dry sense of humour. He would go out of his way to make people smile and laugh even during the worst of times.

“He was happy go lucky and always found time to help his friends.

“We are grateful for all the kind messages of love and support but ask for time to grieve as a family together in peace.”

His next of kin continue to receive support from specialist officers.

Gwent Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any motorists with dashcam footage that were using Monnow Way between 3pm and 4pm to contact them.

