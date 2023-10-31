Police appeal for witnesses following e-scooter collision with car

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision involving an e-scooter and a car in Newport.

The collision between an e-scooter and a black Audi Q2 took place yesterday on Bryngwyn Road at around 11am.

Serious injuries

A 15-year-old boy who was on the e-scooter was taken to hospital with serious injuries. A second teenager is also believed to have been on the e-scooter but left before the police arrived. Officers would like to speak to him to ensure he is safe and well.

Officers investigating the collision are also appealing for anyone who may have seen the collision, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time, to come forward.

Anyone with information can call 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300369629.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

