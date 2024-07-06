Police appeal launched to find missing 75-year-old man

Gwent Police is appealing for information to help find a 75-year-old man who has been reported as missing.

James Watson, from Brockweir, Gloucestershire, was last seen on Friday 5 July at around 11.15pm in the Shirenewton area of Monmouthshire.

His car, a grey Skoda Karoq, has been found near Woodcroft village in Gloucestershire and enquiries are being carried out in the area.

The police are appealing for anyone in that area, particularly those out walking, to contact us if you think you may have seen him.

Mr Watson is described as being around 6ft2 inches in height and of slim build with reddish/grey short hair. He is likely to be wearing a V neck jumper and jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 140 of 06/07/24.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

