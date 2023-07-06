Police arrive at Ffos-y-Fran to clear site of protestors

Police have arrived at the Ffos-y-Fran open-cast mine near Merthyr Tydfil to clear the site of activists after members of Extinction Rebellion handcuffed themselves to a giant pink boat.

The boat was secretly manoeuvred into position to blockade the entrance of the mine at 9:30am on Wednesday (Jul 5) in protest against the failure of the authorities to shut down operations there.

Four police vans and cars arrived at Ffos-y-Fran at around 10am on Thursday (June 6).

On April 26 last year, Merthyr Tydfil Council rejected an application to extend the mine’s permission to operate and the decision to close the mine was welcomed by First Minister of the Welsh Government, Mark Drakeford.

But despite having no active licence, the mine’s owner Merthyr (South Wales) Ltd have continued to operate.

This is the first action by members of Extinction Rebellion using ‘lock ons’ since the Public Order Act (2023) came into effect.

Under the POA locking-on is now an offence which can result in 51 weeks in prision. Two people are currently locked on to the boat and four are risking arrest.

Emergency

Marcus Bailie, 68 who is locked on to the boat said: “We know there’s no room for coal in this climate emergency. The authorities should have issued an immediate stop notice back in October.

“Ordinary people have to step in when the authorities are missing in action. The authority with which the police are trying to move us is highly questionable from a legal perspective and completely insane in the middle of a climate emergency. It’s time the government just stopped all coal.”

Based on the most recently available official statistics from The Coal Authority, by the end of May 2023, nearly 300,000 tonnes of coal would have been mined.

Campaigners say is has cost the climate of almost a million tonnes of CO2 as mining continues at a rate of over 1,000 tonnes each day.

