Police attend Swansea town centre as far right extremist groups attempt to recruit new members

South Wales Police attended Swansea town centre today as a number of far right extremist groups leafleted the town in an attempt to recruit new members.

The groups – Voice of Wales, Students Against Tyranny and Banners on Bridges Cardiff – all sent invitations via an encrypted messaging service encouraging their members to take part in “outreach” work at Castle Square in Swansea today.

Leaflets and stickers were placed around the city by the groups warning against the “15 minute cities” conspiracy theory which has gathered pace in recent years as local governments try to find ways to cut down on carbon emissions and traffic.

Flyers

Some far right groups believe it is a plot to remove rights and stop people from leaving their neighbourhood.

Flyers distributed around the city claimed the government is planning to make “everything digital” which will prevent people from saving for a rainy day or leaving money for children from the tooth fairy.

Members of the far right media outlet, Voice of Wales attended the gathering alongside extremist groups Students Against Tyranny and Banners on Bridges Cardiff.

Banned

Voice for Wales has its YouTube channel permanently banned in 2021 for breaching terms of service following accusations of racist and unacceptable language and the group’s leaders, Dan Morgan and Stan Robinson were arrested earlier this year for aggravated trespass after staging an anti-vaccine protest at a vaccination centre.

Students Against Tyranny has been involved in organising university demonstrations across the UK with topics that include climate change denial and support for the supposed “victims” of vaccination. Far right group, Banners on Bridges Cardiff is an outgrowth of the COVID-conspiracy movement, trying to organise people across the UK to stand by roadsides and bridges with yellow signs bearing conspiratorial messages.

March

Banners on Bridges shares Tommy Robinson content via their Telegram channel and supports conspiracy theory demos along with Voice of Wales and Students against tyranny events.

The extremist groups are planning a march through Swansea in May in protest against the “15 minute cities” concept which South Wales Police (SWP) will attend.

A SWP spokesperson said: “We are aware of the protest next month and said: “Officers will be on duty to facilitate a peaceful demonstration and prevent disruption to the wider community.”

“Harmful”

David Lawrence, Senior Researcher at Hope Not Hate said: “Campaigning against 15 minute cities is proving to be another avenue for far right activity.

“The majority of people campaigning against new traffic measures don’t step into harmful territory and would be appalled to discover the hateful motivations behind fellow protestors.

“However, the far right and their conspiracy theorist friends base their arguments on fundamentally antisemitic ideas of shadowy global elites controlling events from afar.”

Nation.Cymru approached South Wales Police for comment.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

