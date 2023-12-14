Police confirm body found after Treforest blast

Police have located a body at the scene of an explosion on an industrial estate in South Wales.

Emergency services were called to premises in Severn Road, Treforest Industrial Estate, Rhondda Cynon Taff, at 7pm on Wednesday following reports of an explosion and a fire.

A major incident was declared by emergency services, with the two-storey building described as “totally alight” and “at risk of collapse” by the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Searches

Searches were carried out at the site during Thursday after a person was unaccounted for, leading to the discovery of the body.

There were no other reports of serious injuries, according to police.

A South Wales Police spokesman said: “Emergency services remain at the scene of a fire at a premises on Severn Road, Treforest Industrial Estate, Rhondda Cynon Taff.

“This follows reports of an explosion at a property shortly after 7pm last night.

“Following a search of the site officers have located a body.

“While identification has not yet been completed, specially trained officers are supporting the family of the missing individual.”

Investigation

Detective Superintendent Richard Jones said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the missing person.

“Now that the fire has been brought under control, we will move to the investigative phase to find out what caused this explosion and subsequent fire.

“Roads are gradually being reopened although some roads and businesses in the area will still be affected.

“I want to thank local residents and businesses for their patience and understanding while this incident is being dealt with.”

The force spokesman added: “A joint investigation team from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and South Wales Police, in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive are now on site to determine the cause of the fire.”

