Police get more time to question three people after baby deaths in Bridgend

Police have been granted a warrant of further detention for three people as an investigation continues into the deaths of two babies whose bodies were found in a house.

At Newport Magistrates’ Court yesterday afternoon (29 November), additional time was granted authorising the further detention of two men and a woman, arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child.

Two men, aged 37 and 47, and a 29-year-old woman had been arrested in Wildmill, Bridgend on the evening of Saturday, 26 November, on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child following the discovery of the bodies of two babies.

Huw David, leader of Bridgend County Borough Council, has previously said: “This is shocking and tragic news, and the residents of Wildmill are supporting one another closely while South Wales Police carry out their ongoing investigations.

“The council is offering the police its full co-operation, and is reminding people of the importance of remaining calm and avoiding speculation while the investigation is underway.

“If anyone has any information that they think may be relevant or helpful to the police, it can be reported directly to them by completing an online form.

“In the meantime, if any member of the public has a concern about the immediate wellbeing or safety of a child, they should report it immediately by calling 999.”

Superintendent Marc Attwell, from South Wales Police, has said: “This is a very distressing incident, and we are appealing for anyone with information to please get in touch.

“There will be a visible police presence in the area as extensive inquiries continue … and we encourage anyone with information or concerns to talk to officers.”

The investigation continues and anyone with information concerning this incident, and who has not already spoken to the police, is asked to get in touch via https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo, 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting reference 2200399650.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

