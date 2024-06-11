Police hail crime decrease in Cardiff pubs and clubs

Police have hailed the success of a new security initiative which has seen a significant decrease in crime in pubs and clubs in Cardiff city centre.

More than 20 venues have been working with South Wales Police on the Licensing Security and Vulnerability Initiative (Licensing SAVI) over the last 12 months,

Since then, there has been a 30% reduction in sexual assault, a 30% reduction in assault with Injury and a 23% reduction in drunk and disorderly cases.

Advice

The Home Office backed scheme aims to provide advice and guidance for venues to provide a safe, welcoming, and more secure environment.

It aims to encourage responsible drinking while preventing drugs misuse and violent behaviour, including against women and girls.

Members are also encouraged to improve physical security including lighting and CCTV systems.

It was introduced in Cardiff in April 2023, and it is hoped more licensed venues will now sign-up to Licensing SAVI.

Safe

Inspector Justin Hardwick, from South Wales Police, said: “Cardiff has an excellent history of partnership working which has helped ensure that its night-time economy is safe as well as vibrant and welcoming.

“Some of the interventions used in the city centre are considered good practice and have been replicated by other police forces.

“Licensing SAVI is just one of the ways that businesses in the nighttime economy are helping to reduce crime and disorder, and to keep Cardiff safe.”

The scheme provides advice and guidance for venues to help raise standards and provide a safe environment for customers and people working in venues.

Members of the scheme, which includes any licensed premises where alcohol is served, including pubs, bars, nightclubs, hotels, stadiums, arenas, theatres and more can display a star rating to let customers know they are part of the initiative.

