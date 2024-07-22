Police hail success of county lines drugs clampdown

South Wales Police has hailed the success of a major operation this month which targeted county lines drugs suppliers in Cardiff.

County lines gangs is the term used to describe drug dealing where mobile phones are used to supply drugs from large cities to towns and rural areas.

County lines are run by ‘Line Holders’ and the runners, often vulnerable people, deliver the drugs. This system of drug distribution is also characterised by serious violence and exploitation.

Since the beginning of July, the Organised Crime Team operation has made 25 arrests and seized 17,000 in cash, along with a quarter of a kilogram of crack cocaine and 300 street deals of crack and heroin.

It has also resulted in disruption to 21 drugs lines.

Behind bars

Detective Inspector Tim Jones, said: “We have acted on intelligence we’ve been developing for some time and managed to take 21 county lines out of business since the beginning of the month.

“Detectives are now working hard to put all those involved in the county lines drugs operations behind bars.

Out of the 25 people arrested, 17 have already been charged with drugs offences. Six of those have entered early guilty pleas and will be sentenced next month. Our actions this month have taken many drug dealers off the streets of Cardiff.”

